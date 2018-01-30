Emmerdale's Ross Barton's life to change forever in dark new story Actor Michael Parr previously teased that his soap character had a "big story coming his way"

Emmerdale are never shy at tackling challenging storylines, and the ITV soap is set to put Ross Barton at the centre of a harrowing new plot that's set to change his life forever. Next week, Ross will find himself caught up in Debbie Dingle's ongoing feud with Joseph Tate, and will fall victim of an acid attack in a tragic case of mistaken identity. Debbie – who has set out revenge against Joseph – pays Holly Barton's old drug dealer Simon McManus to ruin Joseph, just as Ross steals his car from Home Farm. As a result, Simon mistakes Ross for Joseph and throws acid in his face.

Ross Barton is mistaken for Joseph Tate in a revenge plot gone wrong

The new storyline has been a challenge for actor Michael Parr, one that he was more than happy to get stuck into with the help of a lot research. The actor said: "It's a big responsibility and one that I was very nervous about taking on. I know it's a reality for some people and it's so important to get it right and do the story justice. The Emmerdale team have done extensive research and we really want to raise awareness of the devastating consequences an attack like this has on a person's life."

Michael has been in the ITV soap since 2013, and has picked up a number of awards for his portrayal as Ross, including Best Actor and Best Bady Boy at the 2015 Inside Soap Awards. The actor – who was involved in the Who Killed Emma Barton murder mystery storline last year - previously teased his upcoming scenes while talking to Inside Soap's Yearbook 2018. He said: "Ross has a big story coming his way in the new year, but I'm not allowed to tell you anything about it. It's a big subject that we're going to be tackling and I'll have to do a lot of research for it, which really excites me. It takes me back to my days of studying at drama school!"