Is Suranne Jones returning to Coronation Street? The actress played Karen McDonald for four years

She bowed out of Coronation Street on Boxing Day in 2004, but it seems Suranne Jones could be making a return to the popular ITV soap. The 39-year-old, who has since gone on to win awards for her portrayal in Doctor Foster, revealed that she has considered making a comeback - but on one condition. "If it was for a good cause and we were going to raise a lot of money, I'd definitely consider it for Comic Relief," she told The Sun.

Suranne Jones played Karen McDonald for four years

Although she doesn't watch the show anymore, Suranne confessed that she is still in touch with some of the cast. "I don't have time to keep up with Corrie but I'm friends with Jennie McAlpine and Antony Cotton, so I do catch up," she added. "But I didn't know Steve had a baby - that is news to me and I am gobsmacked." The actress played Karen McDonald for four years between 2000 and 2004.

READ: Suranne Jones opens up about Doctor Foster season three

Last month, Suranne celebrated the success of Doctor Foster series two, which won the prizes for Best Drama and Serial Drama Performance at this year's National Television Awards. When asked about there being a third season, she told Digital Spy: "You should never say never because if I say I'm not doing it, then I rule that out, so I'm not saying no. But we're busy. I'm filming until December 2018, so I'm not even free until 2019 and the team are doing their new show, Mike Barlett's writing two series, so we've not talked about it, because we're still basking in number two. So who knows?" After the finale aired, the BBC cryptically tweeted: "Gone… but never, ever forgotten. Thank you for joining us for #DoctorFoster."

A look at Suranne Jones' transformation: From Corrie's factory girl to Doctor Foster