Antony Cotton's Dancing On Ice future in jeopardy after training accident The Coronation Street star fractured his ribs during rehearsals for the show

Dancing on Ice star Antony Cotton is recovering after fracturing his ribs in a training accident this week. The Coronation Street star, who has vowed to still perform on Sunday's show, was injured during rehearsals with partner Brandee Malto on Wednesday and was rushed to a nearby hospital. In a statement, the 42-year-old actor said: "Brandee and I were training for this week's show when we lost out balance and both fell backwards onto the ice. Luckily. Brandee was uninjured but I was taken to hospital where I discovered I had fractured a couple of ribs, front and back."

He continued; "I'd like to thank the staff at Silver Blades ice rink in Widnes, the doctor and nurse at The Alexandra Hospital in Cheadle, and Brandee, who never left my side throughout. But the show must go on and as such, we are doing our best to continue in the Dancing on Ice competition this Sunday. Hopefully the painkillers and sequins will see us through."

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice added: "Antony fell on the ice during training and as a precaution was taken to a nearby hospital. He has since been released and is now resting ahead of the live shows this weekend."

Antony isn’t the only DOI contestant to have been taken to hospital this year; Max Evans' partner Ale Izquierdo suffered an injury last week while rehearsing a lift that went wrong. The professional skater was taken to hospital after the fall and was told to rest for 24 hours, an ITV spokesperson confirmed.