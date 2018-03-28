Filming halted on Ant and Dec's new TV show as Ant remains in rehab The pair were due to film a show exploring their ancestry

Filming has been delayed on a new TV show starring Ant and Dec, as Ant McPartlin continues to seek treatment in rehab. The pair were due to feature in DNA Journey, an ITV show exploring their ancestry that would see Ant and Dec, both 42, use science and technology to trace their relatives. Reports claimed that the show had been pulled, however a source confirmed to The Sun Online: "The programme hasn't even been filmed yet. Filming has started but there is tons still to shoot. But filming has stopped because Ant has gone back into rehab and stepped down from TV commitments this year."

Scenes which had been filmed in Ireland are said to have shown Ant drinking in a pub, which may prove controversial after the TV star was charged with drink-driving earlier this month. Ant was involved in a three-car collision and arrested after he failed a breathalyser test.

Last year, when plans for the new show were announced, Ant and Dec said: "Tracing our ancestors using pioneering DNA methods has been a fascinating and emotional process so far. We have discovered some amazing things which have shocked and surprised us and we still have hundreds of years to uncover! We are looking forward to sharing our journey with the audience."

The show is comparable to BBC's Who Do You Think You Are? series, which won a BAFTA in 2017 and famously starred Cheryl, Emma Willis and Danny Dyer among other stars. The EastEnders actor discovered he is related to both William the Conqueror and King Edward II, and in a similar twist, Ant and Dec's new show would reveal if either of the Geordie presenters have royal blood.

Ant checked into rehab last summer after revealing his addiction to painkillers and alcohol. After a few months in rehab, he returned to work to present I'm a Celebrity with his telly partner, Dec. But following his car crash this month, Ant readmitted himself and said he would be taking a step back from work commitments for the foreseeable future.