Takeaway's Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern share 'party plane' selfie en route to Florida Hundreds of lucky families won places on the plane to Florida

Stephen Mulhern and Scarlett Moffatt are already celebrating the Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway finale! The pair joined the lucky group of winners who were being taken to watch the show being filmed on the Virgin Atlantic plane, and Scarlett shared a selfie of herself with Stephen, while the winners cheered and waved to the camera in the background. The presenter captioned the fun snap: "Party plane on @virginatlantic, we're off to universal. #takeaway #virginatlantic #saturdaynighttakeaway." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Have fun guys, and good luck for Saturday, can't wait to see you all," while another added: "Come get me take me with you. Have a great time."

Scarlett posted a selfie of the 'party plane'

Scarlett also kept her followers updated with their journey on Instagram Stories, where she revealed that her boyfriend, Lee Wilkinson, had managed to track down his passport after forgetting to bring it. Thanking her supporters for their concern, Scarlett said: "He did genuinely forget it but he's managed to find it!" She also shared a clip of herself saying: "Today's the day we fly out to Florida for Saturday Night Takeaway!" Speaking about taking winners for the trip of a lifetime, Managing Director of Virgin Holidays, Joe Thompson, said: "We've had hundreds of thousands of families enter the competition to win a place on the plane, but unfortunately we only have space for a lucky few. We're really excited about giving these deserving winners the holiday of a lifetime and can't wait to see the live television spectacle ITV have planned for April 7th."

Scarlett and Stephen are on their way to film the finale

The finale of the popular show was thrown into question follow Ant's drink-driving arrest in March, however, Dec confirmed that they would be going ahead with the show on Twitter. The statement read: "We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series."

