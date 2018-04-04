Alan Carr has viewers in tears of laughter during The Great Celebrity Bake Off Viewers also told Alan off for his tea making skills

Alan Carr was one of the four celebrities to appear on The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday night, and viewers took to Twitter to discuss his hilarious time in the baking tent. Not only did the comedian struggle with the mixer, and his glasses steaming up thanks to the oven, it also turned out that he wasn't the best baker, as his three creations for the competition were met with amused criticism from the judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Alan had viewers in stitches

Speaking about the Rainbow-themed showstopper cake, which featured characters from the TV show including Zippy, George and Bungle on top, one person wrote: "After his version of Rainbow, I want Alan Carr to open a waxworks #GBBO," while another added: "Loving @AlanCarr on #GBBO, especially the crispy sponge." Another fan suggested that each celebrity who struggled during the Bake Off specials should unite for a new episode, writing: "I think we should have a 'best of the worst' episode with Alan Carr, Roisin Conaty, Lee Mack, and of course - Nick Hewer #GBBO #SU2C."

READ: The Great Celebrity Bake Off – meet the famous bakers

Loading the player... Viewers were also divided when Alan was spotted making himself a cup of tea with a generous amount of milk, with one writing: "Anyone else distraught by how much milk Alan Carr just threw into that cup of tea #gbbo," while another added: "Don't care about the muffins, bit that was terrible cup of tea Alan Carr has just made. Criminal." A third person joked: "Alan Carr should be arrest for treason, the absolute state of that cup of tea." Alan commented on his own skills on Twitter following the episode. Sharing a photo of himself with his last cake, he wrote: "Robbed. I say robbed!!"

READ: Who is Paul Hollywood's new girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam?