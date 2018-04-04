New Britain's Got Talent details have been revealed

Britain's Got Talent will return to our television screens later this month, ITV has confirmed. Show bosses announced that the first episode will air on 14 April at 8pm, and will run for one hour and 25 minutes. This year's series will see the return of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon on the judging panel. The announcement comes shortly after the first trailer for BGT was released, and despite starring the show's judges, the two presenters, Ant and Dec, were missing from the minute-long, royal-themed trailer.

Declan Donnelly is likely to host BGT on his own

It has been reported that Declan Donnelly will front the show on his own following Ant McPartlin's decision to enter rehab in the wake of his drink-driving charge. ITV bosses were reportedly impressed by Dec's solo appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway that they are keen for him to front the live shows without Ant. "After last weekend, the feeling is very much that Dec should take on BGT alone – he did a brilliant job," a source told the Sun. "The bosses at ITV loved him and want him back as soon as possible, and Simon Cowell totally agrees that he's the best man for the job rather than bringing in a new face."

WATCH: Ant and Dec missing from first Britain's Got Talent trailer

We CANNOT wait for the new series to start! Not long now... 🤗 🎉 🌟#BGT pic.twitter.com/dEEWOjk4Gt — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) April 4, 2018

Last month, Ant confirmed that he would be stepping down from his TV commitments following his arrest for drink-driving. The 42-year-old, who is currently receiving treatment in rehab, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, but on Tuesday it was confirmed that his hearing has been adjourned. Meanwhile, Dec's solo act on Saturday Night Takeaway was a huge hit with viewers. The show brought in an average of 7.7 million viewers and peaked at 8.6 million people, bringing in 42 per cent of the overall TV viewers - a record for the already popular show.

