Tina O'Brien reveals what goes on behind the scenes at Coronation Street The soap star gave an insight into life on set – and it looks like a lot of fun!

Tina O'Brien has been playing Sarah Platt on Coronation Street since the tender age of 16, and feels right at home on set of the iconic soap. During filming on Monday, the actress decided to have a bit of fun between takes and give fans a glimpse behind the scenes at the Rovers Return, hiding behind the bar while the cameras were off. In a picture posted on Instagram, Sarah was seen looking behind her at the set as a member of crew read the notes for the next scene.

The picture delighted Corrie fans, who were quick to comment on the post. "This tickled me," one wrote, while another joked: "Casual!" A third was keen to know if the beer was real, asking: "What do you actually get in a pint when you order one in the Rovers?" In another post, Tina showed a picture of her impressive pile of scripts to learn, complete with her name printed across the pages for safe-keeping. "Time to learn lines," she captioned the image, which looked out onto the set at Media City, home to the Coronation Street set.

Tina O'Brien shared a behind-the-scenes photo taken on the Coronation Street set

Sarah – who joined Coronation Street in 1999 – recently answered a much-asked fan query regarding the set-up in the Platt family's home. With eight people supposedly living there, it is often wondered where they all sleep in such a small home. "I think at night time it's one of those camper vans and there's something in the roof that just stretches up and people get in," Tina told The Sun Online. The star then went on to explain that Sarah and Bethany share a bed. "There's three bedrooms upstairs, so there's Sarah and Bethany with Harry, then there's Max and Lily and then there's Gail. And then there's David and Shona in the granny flat," she said.

The star has an impressive amount of lines to learn!

Tina left Coronation Street in 2007 to pursue other acting jobs, but returned to the cobbles in 2015. Since coming back, her character has been involved in a number of hard-hitting storylines, including the grooming of her teenage daughter Bethany, and most recently, the controversial male rape storyline involving her on-screen brother, David Platt. In real life, Tina's life is a far cry away from drama. The star lives in Manchester with partner Adam Crofts, whom she shares son Beau, three. Tina is also mum to daughter Scarlett, nine, who she welcomed with former Coronation Street co-star Ryan Thomas in 2008.