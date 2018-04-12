EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood teases explosive exit The actor will leave his role as Vincent Hubbard this spring

Richard Blackwood has revealed that his exit from EastEnders will be one to remember! The actor, who plays hardman Vincent Hubbard, confirmed his exit from the BBC soap earlier this week, and has since hinted that he is set for an explosive departure. "When I read the scripts, I thought, 'Okay, if this is what we're going to do, I'm going to deliver it so the viewers at home are left going wow'," he told Inside Soap. Richard's character Vincent first appeared in Albert Square in 2015, when he was introduced as Kim Fox's husband. In recent months, he has been involved in a dangerous heist mastered by gangster Aidan Maguire.

Richard Blackwood joined the soap as Vincent Hubbard in 2015

The rapper-turned-soap star added: "I know that it sounds like a clichéd thing to say, but Vincent's exit is definitely going to be a talking point for a while. Once again, EastEnders doesn't disappoint! They leave you in a space where, as soon as you hear the doof doof, you'll be on the phone saying, 'Oh my God!' It'll be one of those moments." When asked about his reasons for leaving the BBC soap, he explained: "After three years of playing him, I felt like I'd made a name for myself on the show and that people believed in the character. I wanted to leave on a high, and together with EastEnders, I think I've achieved that."

Last month, EastEnders announced they had come to a "mutual decision" over Richard's exit this spring. The statement read: "We can confirm that Richard will be leaving EastEnders this spring. Richard has been a great addition to the show and we wish him all the best for the future." Sharing the news himself, Richard confirmed: "I have loved every minute of my time at EastEnders, and although I will be sad to say goodbye, after three years it feels the right time to leave."

