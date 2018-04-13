Laura Tobin returns to Good Morning Britain after maternity leave - but suffers fashion faux pas The GMB star welcomed her daughter prematurely in September

Good Morning Britain weathergirl Laura Tobin has returned to work - much to the joy of viewers and her colleagues! The 36-year-old has been off-air since September after giving birth to her daughter Charlotte. "Hi I'm back! First day back after maternity leave," she told viewers at home. "I really wanted to come back to this studio because my last day here wasn't meant to be my last day here thanks to Charlotte's early arrival, so I just wanted to say goodbye to the building and hello to everyone."

Laura Tobin made a sensational return to Good Morning Britain on Friday

Laura and her husband Dean welcomed little Charlotte, who was born prematurely, in September. When asked how her baby was doing, the new mum replied: "She is so good. She's put on so much weight. She's really big and fat now. She looks so much like my husband and nothing like me. She's beautiful!" The presenter also admitted she was relishing being back under the limelight. "It's the first time I've had makeup on in such a long time," she teased. "I've probably worn makeup like five times at home. I don't brush my hair at home or even shower!"

MORE: Laura Tobin proudly introduces baby daughter on Good Morning Britain

Loading the player...

Prior to her appearance, the weather presenter revealed to her fans that she was feeling nervous. She tweeted: "Morning!!! I'M BACK @GMB So exciting & a little nervous! I hope I can remember how to present the weather!! Join me in 2 minutes for my first live broadcast in nearly 9 months!" The TV star, who was replaced by Dancing On Ice's Alex Beresford during her maternity, followed up her tweet with: "And breath! All done! My first weather forecast back @GMB after being on maternity leave! Oh, I felt so nervous #FirstDayBack It's so lovely to be back, I missed you all!" However, the mum-of-one's first day back didn't go without a glitch! Laura was forced to change clothes after her stripy top caused strobing for some viewers. To clarify, the TV star tweeted: "Quick outfit change for my first day back @GMB Sorry about the #strobe Such a shame, I love this dress! #NoNeedToAdjustYourSet."

STORY: Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin returns home after giving birth prematurely