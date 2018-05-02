Loading the player...

Meet the teen star who is the voice of Peppa Pig Harley Bird chatted about being the voice of the popular cartoon character

They might not know her name, but children across the world will instantly recognise the voice of Harley Bird. The 16-year-old has played Peppa Pig for over a decade, having secured the role when she was just five-years-old. The teenager visited This Morning this week to speak about her role in the popular animation, which is enjoyed by youngsters everywhere, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

Harley has voiced Peppa Pig since the age of five

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, Harley said: "I've done Peppa for 11 years now. I understand the character, how she speaks and how she would do things. I have to change voices…I have managed to keep it the same throughout… you have to act through it." Although Harley doesn't get recognised, she admitted to putting on the Peppa Pig voice while visiting the show's theme park with her brother. She said: "I don't get recognised. I went the other weekend [to Peppa Pig world], I was on the dinosaur ride with my brother and everyone was giving me strange looks. Me and my brother were snorting and I was doing some [of the] lines."

Peppa Pig is immensely popular with youngsters

READ: The Woman in White viewers point out mistake – but did you notice?

After being given the role aged just five, Harley has come a long way from the days where producers would tell her the lines because she couldn't read! "They used to read the lines out to me and I would copy them back," she explained. The voice actor also admitted that parents are very happy to have her around, saying: "Any parent has you on in their house, probably every day! I'm going to get serious mum points when I go home." Andy Murray is among dads who love the show, and previously said at a Q&A: "My favourite TV show just now is Peppa Pig. I watch it a lot with my daughter."

READ: BBC to adapt Les Miserables with star-studded cast – find out who is involved!