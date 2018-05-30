Simon Cowell is adorably upstaged by son Eric on Britain's Got More Talent Eric Cowell knows his own mind!

Simon Cowell was left laughing after his son, four-year-old Eric Cowell, stole the show during Tuesday night's Britain's Got Talent. The youngster watched the show while sitting on his dad's lap at the judging panel, and cheekily interrupted the host, Stephen Mulhern, by talking into Simon's microphone. Simon's only child was initially shy when Stephen asked him who his favourite act was, and instead nodded when Stephen asked if he liked all of them.

Simon laughed as his son cheekily disrupted the show

Little Eric then made noises into the mic as Stephen tried to chat to Simon, leading him to laugh, saying: "He's the boss's child… He's stealing the show from under my feet!" Eventually Simon asked his son if he liked being in the theatre, to which he swiftly replied: "No!", leading the audience to erupt into laughter. The judge eventually told his son to go back and sit with his mum. Viewers were quick to comment over Eric's antics, with one writing: "Big up to little Eric! Simon has definitely become a better person, since becoming a dad, defo showing he has a heart! Only kids can bring that out in a person! Well done Eric Cowell, you've managed to do what we all thought was impossible," while another added: "When it comes to the time that @SimonCowell can no longer 'own' @BGT, I think that we should let Eric take charge, after last night on #BGT."

READ: Simon Cowell left red-faced after being pressured to propose live on BGT

Simon previously revealed that Eric doesn't quite understand his dad's job, joking that Eric thinks his job is "talking into a microphone". He said: "It's amazing how quickly he's got what I do. I used to ask him what daddy does for work and he’d say 'You press buttons', that’s BGT. Then Louis said to him today, 'What does daddy do?' and he just said, 'He talks into a microphone!'. That's what he thinks I do!"

MORE: Simon Cowell claims Amanda Holden is lying about her age