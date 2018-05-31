Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt reveals own family tragedy behind baby storyline The actor has filmed some devastating scenes as Paddy Kirk on the show

Dominic Brunt has opened up about his own family tragedy as he films some devastating scenes on Emmerdale. The actor's character, Paddy Kirk, is set to receive some distressing news as part of his and Chas Dingle's baby storyline, and Dominic has since revealed that the emotional plot has brought back memories of his own real-life struggle. During an appearance on This Morning, Dominic revealed that his son Danny had to have a major operation on his heart when he was a baby.

"He had to go through major heart surgery at eight months old," the actor said. "He's absolutely fine now. At the time it's the most horrific thing to have to go through as a parent and obviously as a child, but he's football-mad now, he's completely fine." Dominic, 48, added: "He has check-ups once a year for the rest of his life, but thankfully Leeds Royal Infirmary were great and the children's heart surgery fund have been great."

Dominic's son Danny had to have heart surgery as a baby

The father-of-one, who was being interviewed by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, also teased his character's storyline. Paddy and Chas will learn that their baby has a defect which means it will not live past birth. Of filming the emotional scenes, Dominic said: "We've met parents who have gone through it. First of all, it's because they were parents of a certain age and then with the complication that's come up, it's working out all the facets and angles of this."

Last month, viewers saw Paddy and Chas get engaged; Chas popped the question after the couple went for their first baby scan. At the hospital, Chas revealed her fears at becoming an older mum, and whether her severe morning sickness reflected her baby's welfare. Thankfully, the baby had a strong heartbeat.

Back in the village, she praised Paddy for being so calm and caring, before surprising him with a proposal. Stunned but over the moon, Paddy accepted. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the couple cope with their baby's complications.