Remember when Suits actor Gabriel Macht was in Sex and the City? The Suits star appeared in the first ever episode!

It's been exactly two decades since Sex and the City's Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte walked into our lives. And as the world celebrates, one actor made sure he paid tribute to the show - Suits actor Gabriel Macht. The 46-year-old, who is famous for playing handsome attorney Harvey Specter in the legal drama, appeared in the first episode of SATC as an artist called Barkley. "So apparently it’s been 20 years since @sex.and.the.city premiered," he wrote on Instagram.

Gabriel Macht played an artist called Barkley

"Humbled to be cast in the first episode after the pilot as Barkely in Models and Mortals. @sarahjessicaparker thanks for welcoming me on set and having a good laugh! #satc #20thanniversary." His Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty commented underneath the nostalgic post, writing: "I remember this so well…" The show turned leading stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis into household names overnight. A whole host of Hollywood actors made guest cameos, including the likes of Geri Halliwell, Justin Theroux and Bradley Cooper.

Sarah Michelle Gellar also took to Instagram to share pictures of her SATC character in season three. She played Debbie, a junior executive who works for a small Hollywood production company interested in turning Carrie's column into a film. "20 years ago today, a show premiered that changed television. Before #bingewatching I had to wait a week for the next episode of #sexandthecity (at least there were no commercials)," she shared. "I was so obsessed, that I begged my friend #darrenstar to be on it. I worked a full day on #bvts and got to the #satc set at 9pm and worked till the sun rose, but I didn’t care. I was too excited to be a part of this incredible show's history. So if anyone needs me tonight, I will be binge watching. Possibly in my #manoloblahnik Were you a Carrie, Samantha, Miranda or Charlotte??"

