Why Our Girl's latest episode has been postponed Our Girl has been postponed so it doesn't clash with the World Cup

Fans of Our Girl will be disappointed to find out that the hit army drama won't air on Tuesday! Instead, viewers will have to wait an extra day to find out the fate of Georgie Lane and Captain James – as the airdate has been pushed back until Wednesday so it doesn't clash with the World Cup match of England vs Colombia. Fans were quick to express their disappointment about having to wait longer than usual for the next episode, with one writing: "Was gutted to see #ourgirl has moved to Wednesday, means I have to wait an extra day but I guess Football comes first for once."

Another person added: "A further 24hrs added for us to find out if @benaldridge07 is ok and what is going down with @Olly_Rix as new Captain...how will we all cope! Can we have a secret screening for us die hard (slightly addicted) fans who are being shamefully unpatriotic?" Viewers were left in shock after the last episode revealed that Captain James and Molly (played by Lacey Turner in season one), were having marital difficulties before the officer revealed his feelings for Georgie.

After he is injured in the episode, he tells Georgie: "She wants me to leave her. Everything I thought I had all the things I thought were certain Molly, everything was simple. Now it's all falling apart." He added: "I can't do the job anymore Molly says I can't survive without it. She knows I've been hiding behind the uniform for too long. I can't function when I'm at home." Speaking about the storyline, Ben Aldridge, who plays Captain James, told Radio Times: "We all feel very loyal to [Captain James and Molly] as a couple. But then some people said, 'Of course this was going to happen, I can't wait for [Captain James and Georgie] to get together'. Whether they do or not, it seems pretty divisive."

