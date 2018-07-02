Emmerdale spoilers: Daz is arrested over Amelia's kidnapping, Sarah's health takes another bad turn There is never a dull moment in the Dales…

Emmerdale fans listen up – we have the latest spoilers for the next week to share with you, and you are in for a treat! From the latest in Amelia's shock kidnap – which will see her biological father Daz wrongly arrested – to Sarah landing herself in danger when she lies about her health to go to the school disco, there is a lot to keep you watching. Plus plenty of relationship drama among your favourite characters...

Daz is accused of kidnaping Amelia – and is arrested

Daz goes to meet Beth, in arm with a spanner stolen from the garage, which causes her to run off. Beth later panics when Amelia sneaks out the house, and ends up telling her the truth about Daz killing her father. Later when Daz spots them both, Amelia is torn between running away from him or going home – what will she do? Later in the day, events take another turn for the worst when Daz is arrested, but will Kerry, Dan and Bernice believe he is behind the kidnapping? Or will Beth be revealed to be the real culprit?

Daz is accused of kidnapping Amelia - but will his family believe his innocence?

David and Tracy grow further apart

Tracy admits to Vanessa that she isn’t over David and is hoping to save their relationship. However, unbeknown to her, David and Maya are bonding over their marriage problems and nearly share a drunken kiss, before they are interrupted by Dr Cavanagh. After a row breaks out, Tracy walks in and overhears everything, vowing to continue with her divorce after all.

Sarah's health is in danger after she lies to the doctor

Determined to go to the school disco, Sarah tells her consultant that she feels fine, despite them thinking otherwise. Struggling to catch her breath at the dance, Samson spots her and offers to take her home, but the teenager refuses to leave, but will she be okay?

Sarah's health is at risk when she attends the school dance

In other news

Marlon goes on a date with Jessie – but it doesn’t go according to plan when she spots pictures of the chef's ex-girlfriends around his flat. Ross, meanwhile, is offered a joint partnership at the garage with Cain following his blackmail threat. And Diane and Pollard upset Doug when they tell him they don’t want him to come back to work at the B&B.

