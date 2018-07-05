Love Island star Sophie Gradon laid to rest as friends and loved ones pay tribute TV presenter Matt Johnson shared a moving tribute to his friend after the service

Love Island star Sophie Gradon was laid to rest on Thursday, two weeks after her shock death at the age of 32. TV presenter Matt Johnson was among the guests to attend the service, and he later shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in tribute to his late friend.

Sharing a glimpse at the funeral booklet on his Instagram page, Matt wrote: “We just said goodbye to Sophie & my heart is broken for her family. My heart breaks for anyone that suffers. Things must change.”

Sophie Gradon's funeral took place on Thursday

The booklet featured a black-and-white photo of Sophie and revealed it was a service of “celebration and thanksgiving” for the model, who died on 20 June. The news of Sophie’s death was revealed the following day, when her boyfriend shared an emotional post on Facebook.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told HELLO!: "At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

Sophie appeared on Love Island in 2016

Soon after the news broke, Matt revealed his shock at Sophie’s death, and admitted he had only spoken to her a couple of days earlier. “I’m heartbroken. My friend Sophie has gone too soon. We only spoke two nights ago and that will haunt me forever,” he wrote. “Rest well you funny, smart, beautiful soul.”

Several past Love Island contestants also paid tribute to Sophie, who took part in series 2 of the hit ITV show. Co-star Olivia Buckland wrote on Twitter: "Awful awful news this morning. I am gutted. I am so sorry the world failed you. You were such an intricate, creative, intelligent soul. Words fail me."

Amber Davis wrote: "I am in absolutely in shock! @sophiegradon what a beautiful woman you were. RIP" Fellow Islander Cara de la Hoyde posted: "Such a awful day my heart is broken & goes out to the very one effected".