Margot Robbie had the perfect reaction to those Love Island Megan Barton-Hanson lookalike claims Do you think she looks like Megan?

Love Island has another surprising fan - Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie! The Australian beauty was quizzed over the claims which suggest she looks like the much-talked about islander Megan Barton Hanson, and we love her response! Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the 28-year-old revealed how much she loves watching the popular ITV2 show. "The other night we were watching and I think it was Alex [George] who said that, and we all lost it," she confessed. "We were like, 'Oh my God, they know who I am on Love Island!'"

Margot Robbie is a fan of Love Island

When prompted about the lookalike claims, she responded: "I personally don't see the resemblance. We'd just finished drinking beer and eating crisps and saying, 'We're so disgusting we could never be on Love Island we're such fatties, they would never let us on'." She added: "They all have some amazing bodies and they are so gorgeous and are always so done up and looking incredible, and then they said [I look like her] and we were like, 'Oh my God!'" Margot, who is married to British director Tom Ackerley, also revealed that she is rooting for Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer to win this year's series.

EXCLUSIVE: See Dani Dyer's Pippa Middleton moment at parents' wedding

Many have claimed that the actress looks like Megan

The comments come shortly after HELLO! unveiled the first exclusive photos of Megan before her 25k surgery makeover. The 24-year-old glamour model from Southend-on-Sea has been causing quite the stir in the Love Island villa, having romanced the likes of Eyal Booker, Wes Nelson and Alex Miller. Viewers on Thursday night got to see Wes save Meghan from the brutal dumping, leaving her partner Alex, Adam Collard, Darylle Sargeant and Ellie Jones be removed from the villa.

Love Island lookalikes: Megan Barton-Hanson vs Margot Robbie, Alex vs Jeremy Piven and more!