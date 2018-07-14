Michelle Keegan's hit show Our Girl cancelled – as BBC leaves fans disappointed again The show's loyal viewers are not happy!

Popular BBC One drama Our Girl was cancelled once again on Friday night, after a Wimbledon match overran and forced the TV channel to reschedule the show back to its usual slot of Tuesday at 9pm. After the Men's Singles semi-final between Kevin Anderson and John Isner went on for a whopping six hours and 35 minutes, it was announced that the series would be moved during the second semi-final, between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The show's lead star, Michelle Keegan, even took to Instagram to apologise to fans.

Frustrated fans are keen to see what happens in the next episode of Our Girl

"Sorry guys… Our Girl got moved again," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "It's back to its regular slot on Tuesday at 9pm." The show's loyal viewers were also vocal on social media, with many taking to Twitter to complain about the change – the week previously, it had already been rescheduled due to the World Cup broadcast.

"I am so annoyed, I've looked forward to #OurGirl all week… and now I have to wait longer?! @BBC why are you playing with me," one fan wrote, alongside a series of upset emojis. Another said: "Oh come on @BBCOne, really!?!?!?!?!? Are you seriously telling me that after getting everyone's hopes up, you're gonna postpone #OurGirl AGAIN for ANOTHER sporting event!!! It's not just sports lovers that pay the licence fee you know...."

It's a particularly frustrating change for viewers, since the new episode will look at the fallout from Bones' death, especially since Captain James returned as commander for 2 Section. His return is likely to cause problems between himself and Georgie, as he confessed that he had feelings for her while wounded and admitted that his marriage to Molly (Lacey Turner) was in trouble.

Bones' death shocked many viewers

Speaking about the on-screen relationship to Radio Times, actor Ben Aldridge said: "We all feel very loyal to [Captain James and Molly] as a couple. But then some people said, 'Of course this was going to happen, I can't wait for [Captain James and Georgie] to get together'. Whether they do or not, it seems pretty divisive."