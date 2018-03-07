Helen Mirren looks age-defying in inspirational makeup-free selfie The Queen star looked fabulous at the Oscars

Helen Mirren is one amazing style icon! The 72-year-old actress showed off her flawless, age-defying complexion in a candid makeup-free selfie following her appearance at the Oscars on Sunday night. Taking to her Instagram page, the British star shared a picture of herself sitting in her hair and make-up chair before her glam squad worked their magic. "Oscar night before," she simply captioned the snap. She then uploaded a post-transformation photo, with her face made up with lashings of black mascara and smoky eyeshadow. "And after... with the help of those in the photo," Helen explained.

Helen Mirren showed off her flawless complexion in a stunning makeup-free selfie

Fans immediately posted lovely comments underneath the makeup-free selfie, with one stating: "It's not about perfection, but about embracing who you are and accept that true beauty comes from personality not makeup. Inspirational lady!" Another wrote: "No glam. Still Helen. And I love you." A third post read: "Thank you for showing your real self." A fourth follower added: "Thank you Helen this is a fantastic selfie share."

The star also posted a snap with her glam squad

The inspirational post comes shortly after Helen urged women not to get too "obsessed" with the small details when applying make-up. The Queen actress, who is an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, recently told Byrdie: "I am very used to putting makeup on and I actually love doing my own makeup. I love sitting down in front of my huge blow-up mirror and putting on my makeup. A tip for putting on makeup is to always look at yourself from a distance and keep referring to the distance that most people would be looking at you because sometimes you can get too obsessed with the detail when you look too close."

