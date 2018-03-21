Are Michael Bublé and wife Luisana set to welcome a baby girl? This will be the third child for the couple

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are set to welcome a baby girl together, according to a new report. The couple, who are already proud parents to sons Noah and Elias, are yet to confirm their baby news, but it's believed that they have confirmed the gender of their third child to close friends and family. Journalist Ariel Wolman tweeted on Tuesday: "End of the mystery. Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé now know the sex of their child." News of the pregnancy comes after a very difficult year which has seen their young son Noah battle cancer.

Luisana and Michael are believed to be having a third child together

An article by Teleshow also reported that the mum-of-two is "approximately five months pregnant". The article reads, "They say it's third time lucky and that’s the case of the baby that’s on the way for Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble, who after becoming parents to Noah and Elias are now expecting a girl." According to reports in Luisana's native Argentina, the couple have told relatives they are excited to be adding to their family. In February, Argentinian journalist Laura Ufbal broke the news when she reported that 30-year-old Luisana was two and a half months pregnant.

It was previously reported that an official announcement will be made at the end of March when she and Michael, 42, fly to Argentina with their two sons Noah, four, and Elias, two, to promote her new movie venture. Just before Christmas there were reports that little Noah was doing "very well" following his cancer treatment, and that Michael was looking forward to returning to work, having taken the decision to step away from his career to focus on his son. Luisana has previously been open about her desire to expand her family, saying: "I would love to have another child because being a mother is the best role. I would love to have 20 children but my body wouldn’t be up to it."

