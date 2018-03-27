Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid admits to filtering her makeup-free selfie The GMB host often shares makeup-free snaps

Every now and then Susanna Reid will treat her fans to a makeup-free selfie, winning much praise for her candidness. However, on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, the 47-year-old admitted that she has used filters in the past as she credited Christina Aguilera for showing off her natural beauty on the cover of Paper magazine. "I wasn't wearing make-up but I did have to put a little glowing filter on it," she told showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold and guest host Richard Madeley while discussing her own photos.

In December, Susanna marked her 47th birthday with a bare-faced Instagram snap. "Older. None the wiser. 47 today. Thank you for your lovely wishes," she told her followers. With her brunette tresses left loose in tousled waves, Susanna happily flaunted her bare complexion. Prior to that post, the mum-of-three was praised by fans when she shared a before-and-after picture of her GMB makeover, urging women to not make comparisons with one another. In the caption, she wrote: "Me on Instagram = extra eyelashes, makeup & filters. Me in Real life = blemishes, lines & flaws. There's a time & value for both but don't compare your behind-the-scenes to others' highlights reels. Happy Being You Year!"

In a recent interview with The Sun, Susanna confessed that she wants her fans to know she has a team who take care of her look when she's on-screen, but when it comes to life at home, she keeps things very low-key. "I'’m very keen to show and to remind people that this is a look created by professionals, so they do not think I woke up looking like this," she shared. "Because when I wake up I look a fright. Frankly, without the help of our incredible hair, make-up and wardrobe team, I wouldn't look like this either." She added: "We go on air looking like this because we want to look professional and we want to look as good as we possibly can because that’s part of the magic of television."

