Primark has launched a Beauty and the Beast makeup collection and we want it! Prices start at just £1.50 for the cute collection featuring themed brushes and false nails

We've just had Primark's Disney-themed bridal sleepwear and their Aladdin homeware – and now the store has launched a Beauty and the Beast makeup range. No wonder shoppers on social media are going crazy! The new makeup collection hit stores nationwide on Friday and it has already notched up almost 65,000 likes on shop's Instagram page. The cute range includes false eyelashes for a bargainous £2 a must-buy rose makeup brush with green stem for only £4 and a nail set with quirky pictures of the character Chip for just £3. A four-pack of nail files (£1.50), a rose nail sponge (£1.50) and a five-pack brush set (£8) also feature in the adorable range.

Primark posted: "There's no such thing as having too much make-up, especially if it's as cute as our Beauty and the Beast range! Prices from £2/€3." There was a huge response from Disney fans keen to get their hands on the collection. One follower wrote: "Aren't those the cutest brushes?!" Another said: "I NEED THE LASHES," while a third fan posted, "I have the nails on right now and I used the rose brush for my blusher oh my god looked amazing."

The cult range makes the perfect present for Disney fans or a fun first makeup accessory set for teenagers. We can just picture it now: sleepovers with Beauty and the Beast on in the background, singalongs to the hits and makeup pamper sessions with your besties. Who wants to grow up anyway?

The rose makeup brush in the new Primark collection

This isn't the first Primark beauty line to cause a stir online. In February, we brought you news of Primark's popular Golden Glow face mask for just 80p. Not only was the mask super affordable, it was also strikingly similar to the gold face mask that the Victoria's Secret models use! No wonder shoppers went wild for it. Expect a mad rush on its latest Disney line too…