Alex Jones gets candid about postpartum following birth of son

Alex Jones recently revealed that she was close to suffering from depression following the birth of her son Teddy last year. And on Thursday, the One Show host shared a page from her new parenting book, detailing the emotions new mothers can feel after their baby's arrival. The page comes from the chapter entitled, Temporary Train Wreck, and in the caption, Alex explained: "A big chapter in the book is all about postpartum or 'post ripped in halfum' as I call it."

Alex Jones and husband Charlie welcomed little Teddy in January 2017

Discussing her struggles after welcoming her little boy, she added: "After having Teddy, I knew it was going to be bad, but nothing quite prepares you for just how exhausted and sore you feel just as you're about to embark on a lifelong marathon. How long did it take you to feel normal again? In all seriousness, it took me the best part of a year to really feel like myself again... even my bone shape had changed and nobody tells you about that." Alex, 41, went on to reveal that this chapter may be "grim" but that it was important to get people to be open about postpartum.

During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Alex confessed that her life completely changed when her little boy arrived, adding that she found breastfeeding particularly difficult. When guest presenter Christine Lampard asked, "You've said in the book, you were close to depression?" Alex replied: "Yes, there was so much pressure when I was trying to breastfeed, all you want to do is keep this little human alive. There is too much pressure on women to breastfeed, it was so painful." She continued: "I'd be in tears, and nobody tells you that beforehand. In the end Charlie [her husband] went out and got a bottle of formula, and said 'you're trying your best but we need to feed Ted'. And in the end it did get better."

