Catherine Zeta-Jones has the most incredible hair as she steps out in LA The Welsh actress was off to promote her new movie, Cocaine Godmother

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked simply amazing on Sunday when she stepped out in sunny LA to promote her new movie, Cocaine Godmother. The Welsh-born actress posted a photo of her stylish look on her Instagram account, which showed her long, brunette hair styled in a sleek, straight do and side parting. Beauty-wise, Catherine's complexion was enhanced with a glowy base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks, while a statement brow, flick of black liner and bold red lipstick completed her look. Dressed in a form-fitting knee-length dress featuring an asymmetric patterned panel by Pamella Roland, Catherine certainly looked the part.

Catherine Zeta-Jones showcased her gorgeous hair and beauty look as she stepped out in LA

The star credited her glam squad in the caption of her post, writing: "Stepping out to start promotion on "Cocaine Godmother." The LA sunshine feels good! Hair @hairbylorenzomartin Makeup @makeupbyvincent Dress @pamellaroland Stylist @miskellyjohnson." Her hair stylist Lorenzo Martin boasts clients including Mariah Carey and Britney Spears, while stylist Kelly Johnson often works with the likes of Jennifer Lopez.

Cocaine Godmother is released on 20 January, seeing Catherine star as Colombian drug lord Griselda Bianco. The 48-year-old actress has been sharing photographs from the set of the film throughout the past year. In June, she posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her with her hair and make-up team, taken in her trailer in Vancouver. In October, meanwhile, Catherine stunned in an asymmetrical black and charcoal gown as she graced the red carpet to promote the film in Cannes.

Catherine's family went to visit baby Lua Izzy

While Catherine has been promoting her film, husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14, have been enjoying spending time with the latest member of the family. The trio met up with Michael's eldest son Cameron and his partner, Viviane Thibes, to visit their baby daughter, Lua Izzy.

Proud dad Cameron shared a photo of the visit on Instagram and captioned the beautiful snap: "What it's all about. #Blessed with #family." Michael also posted the photo on his official Facebook page, writing: "Enjoying a wonderful Sunday afternoon with my new granddaughter Lua, new dad Cameron, mum Viviane, Uncle Dylan, and Aunt Carys!"