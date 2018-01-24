Alex Jones shows off gorgeous new haircut The One Show presenter had her hair cut by her personal hairdresser Esther Sweenie-Rowe

Alex Jones showed just what a difference a trim makes after introducing her fans to her personal hairdresser on social media. The One Show presenter took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a photo of her outfit from BBC Wales show Making Wales Happy, which aired on Tuesday. In the photo, the mother-of-one was dressed in a stylish red jumpsuit and white heels, while her hair was styled in loose waves with a sweeping side fringe. She credited her glam squad, including her hairdresser – who had given her a haircut. She wrote: "Making Wales Happy’ on @bbccymruwales last night. Hair and make up by the very talented @lizbeckettmua and hair cut by Esther @beepershair. Jumpsuit @warehouseuk. #makewaleshappy."

Alex Jones looked gorgeous with her freshly cut hair, dressed in a red jumpsuit

Shortly after posting the photo, Alex's followers were quick to compliment her on her look, with many admiring her outfit. One wrote: "Looking RED hot in that outfit Alex," while another said: "Gorgeous as always @alexjonesthompson." A third admired her hair, adding: "This hair," accompanied by a love heart eye emoji. Alex's hairdresser has recently taken over Coventry-based hairdressers Beepers. As well as being Alex's personal hairdresser, she has also worked on shows including The Great British Bake Off, How To Look Good Naked and Extreme Makeover.

It's been an exciting week for Alex and her young family, as she and husband Charlie Thomson celebrated their son Teddy's first birthday on Monday. The doting mum shared a gorgeous photo of the trio on social media to mark her little boy's big day, which was taken during a recent holiday to New Zealand. The photo showed them standing together at the edge of a beach, gazing out to the ocean. Alongside it, proud mum Alex wrote: "We can't believe that our little boy is 1 today. What a year it's been, Teddy has brought more love to our lives than we thought possible. It's also been the steepest of learning curves. We're so grateful for having this tiny man so big in personality in our world. Happy birthday little Ted. Penblwydd hapus Cariad."