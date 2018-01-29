Is this the reason behind Kim Kardashian's braided hair? The Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star showcased her new look on social media

Kim Kardashian often experiments with her hair, and has opted for another new look following the birth of her baby daughter, Chicago. The reality TV star took to Snapchat on Sunday to unveil her platinum blonde braids, which she called her "Bo Derek braids" – referencing the star's appearance in the film 10. This isn’t the first time that Kim has worn her hair in braids, and it looks as if there is a reason behind her new style. During a livestream via her app in December 2015, Kim – who is also mum to North, four, and Saint, two – revealed that she planned on keeping her hair braided for "months" following Saint's birth, so that she could "let it grow" and avoid "putting heat on it."

Kim Kardashian showed off her new hair look on Snapchat

Kayne West's wife said of her hair being braided: "It first started when I just wanted to not put any heat on my hair, nothing, and just like really braid my hair up and let it, let my hair just kinda breathe from all of the blow-drying and stuff like that, and then I really liked it." Kim also said at the time that she liked the style because it made her face look slim, adding: "It makes my face look skinny since nothing else really looks that skinny yet."

Kim often braids her hair in different styles

The 37-year-old has had an exciting start to the year, with her second daughter, Chicago, joining the family on 15 January. Following her safe arrival, Kim shared the happy news with fans on her website, writing: "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."