Patsy Palmer can certainly pull of a fringe! The former EastEnders star has made a subtle change to her hair with the addition of wispy bangs, which frame her face and completely transform her look. The mother-of-four opted to keep the length of her hair, which was styled in bouncy waves in the picture, which was taken from inside the salon. "Mellow yellow," she captioned the picture, referring to her blonde highlights. Fans were quick to compliment her new look, with one writing: "Oh my! Your hair is and has always been totally gorgeous," while another said: "Love the bangs!!" A third added: "What beautiful and healthy hair you have."

Having relocated to California in 2014, Patsy and her family have certainly made the most of their time there. Her two middle children Fenton, 16, and Emilia, 15, are making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, and have been mixing with the likes of Kaia Gerber and Anais Gallagher – who paid the family a visit with her mum Meg Matthews during their holiday to LA.

Patsy and Meg have been friends for years and their children seem to get on just as well. In a photo on Patsy's Instagram account, Emilia, Anais and the star's youngest son, Bertie, six, are pictured sitting on the grass eating ice cream. "Gorgeous kids," the proud mum captioned the snapshot.

Patsy's children enjoyed spending time with Anais Gallagher during her visit to LA

The actress-turned-lifecoach shares her three youngest children with husband Richard Merkell, and also has a 26-year-old son called Charley from a previous relationship with boxer Alfie Rothwell. Unlike the rest of his family, Charley decided to remain in the UK to pursue his acting career. Having appeared in films including Legend and iBoy, Patsy is understandably very proud of her first-born. Last year, the mother-of-four said on ITV's Lorraine: "He is already a movie star. He should be here now. I should swap places with Charley."