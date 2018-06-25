Keith Lemon gives his famous friends hair goals with new photo The Celebrity Juice host has the most amazing long hair!

Leigh Francis – better known as Keith Lemon - has amazing hair! The Celebrity Juice host took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photograph of himself in the garden wearing his long hair down, and soon proved to be the envy of many. His celebrity friends including Fearne Cotton were quick to compliment his appearance. "Hair," she wrote in the comments section, accompanied by an OK hand emoji. Paddy McGuiness, meanwhile, was in awe of his youthful looks, adding: "Ageing backwards." Another fan simply added: "Hair goals." Leigh more often than not wears his hair up in a ponytail, or hidden with a statement hat.

Keith Lemon's long hair was the envy of his friends

The popular comedy star is also known for his love of dressing up in wigs to play different characters on his popular comedy programme, Keith and Paddy's Picture Show. Leigh is no stranger to onscreen transformations either, and shocked fans back in February when it appeared he had shaved his head in a photo uploaded on Instagram. However, in a second photo it transpired that he was in fact just wearing a plastic cap on his head which had prosthetics and makeup applied to make it look like he was balding. "Just having a bald cap on. The joy! Will show you when it's finished," he wrote.

The Celebrity Juice host is no stranger to dressing up

Unlike his alter-ego, Leigh is a very private man and rarely gives interviews as himself, preferring to take on the role of the more confident Keith. However, he has occasionally spoken out about his close relationship with his famous friends, including Holly Willoughby, a team captain on Celebrity Juice. Leigh told The Sun that Holly often manages to persuade him to go on big nights out, revealing: "You know if you want to go home instead of going on to the next part, and she asks you to go on? Don't look in her eyes and you'll go home, but as soon as you look into them and she says, 'Let's go to another party,' then you're like, 'Oh OK.'"

And it appears the colleagues have just as much fun together outside of work as they do on screen. "She's fun to go out with, she's good trouble, she enjoys herself," Keith said. "That's what you see on This Morning when she’s hungover."