Brooklyn Beckham suffers painful injury after going to the gym David and Victoria Beckham's son had been working out in New York

Brooklyn Beckham suffered a painful injury this week following a trip to the gym. David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son had been working out when he blistered his hand, and took to Instagram stories shortly after the incident to share a photo with fans of his wounds. The photography student, who is dating actress Chloe Moretz, often shares gym selfies with his followers on social media, and enjoys keeping in shape. As the son of a retired footballer, Brooklyn has also been pictured in the past going on runs with his dad.

It's been a busy week for Brooklyn, who enjoyed dining out in style earlier in the week at Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe's restaurant NUSR-ET. The teenager had fans in hysterics after trying to copy the chef's salt sprinkle move, before the chef stepped in to help. Brooklyn captioned the photo: "I tried but I will leave it up to the maser next time! Unbelievable, thank you for having us @nusr_et."

Brooklyn Beckham injured his hand after taking a trip to the gym

Earlier in the month, meanwhile, Brooklyn took Chloe on a tour around London during her holiday in the UK. The Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising star had travelled to the UK to spend some time with her boyfriend following his New Year's holiday in Turks & Caicos Islands, and the happy couple enjoyed doing a spot of sight-seeing around the city, which included a trip to Victoria Beckham's flagship store in Dover Street, and later to watch a football game between Arsenal and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Brooklyn enjoys working out and often shares gym posts on social media

Chloe and Brooklyn appear happier than ever after rekindling their romance when he moved to New York in August. Speaking of their relationship in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Chloe said: "Don't need much more than each other's company whenever we can grab it. I think we chose each other... you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all."