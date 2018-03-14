Susannah Constantine reveals she now weighs less than Trinny Woodall The What Not To Wear star recently took part in the Famously Unfit Sport Relief challenge

Susannah Constantine has been on an amazing fitness journey in recent weeks after signing up to Sport Relief's Famously Unfit challenge. And she showed off the results of her incredible weight loss during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, revealing that for the first time ever she weighs less than her close friend Trinny Woodall. Asked how she now compares to her former What Not To Wear co-star, Susannah, 55, replied: "I wouldn't say slimmer… lighter. Which is quite an achievement because I'm three inches shorter than her and my boobs are about five times bigger!" She added: "I don't see her as my yard stick though."

Susannah Constantine showed off the results of her recent weight loss on Good Morning Britain

During her appearance on the show, Susannah also admitted she used to be a little delusional about her weight. Shown an image of herself before she embarked on her new health and fitness regime, she remarked: "It's a walking disaster. I look older than my 55 years, I'm a tug boat!" She continued: "You're deluded, you can look at yourself in the mirror and think, 'My god, I'm Elle Macpherson', when actually you're a tug boat."

Susannah recently took part in a gruelling ten-week challenge for Famously Unfit… For Sport Relief, alongside EastEnders star Tameka Empson, Les Dennis and Radio 4 News Quiz host Miles Jupp. The task saw the group complete in a range of sporting activities, as well as walk 10,000 steps a day, and ditch sugar, alcohol and processed foods, as well as limit their carbohydrate intake to just one serving a day. As a result, Susannah lost a stone and a half in just three months.

STORY: Susannah Constantine shares makeup-free photo

Trinny and Susannah found fame hosting hit TV show, What Not To Wear

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday's YOU magazine at the start of the month, the mother-of-three revealed that she has learnt to embrace her new eating habits. "So far, I've kept away from the chocolate stash, although I do allow myself a small packet of Twiglets a day and have a spoonful of honey in my tea," she shared. "And who can argue with the facts? Suddenly it’s a joy to step on the scales: I weighed 11st 12lb when I started all this, now I'm a healthy 10st 6lb."

STORY: Trinny Woodall pays sweet tribute to daughter on 14th birthday