As a working mum-of-two, life must be busy for Loose Woman anchor Andrea McLean. We imagine her rushing from the studio to the school run, packing lunches and attending glamourous awards ceremonies. So how does the star keep her calm? Andrea revealed all on her Instagram page on Tuesday and it seems her secret is meditation. The TV presenter told her fans that she has racked up an impressive 200 days of the practice, all by using an app which encourages deep breathing and peaceful thoughts.

Andrea on her wedding day with her fellow Loose Women panellists

Andrea wrote: "So proud that I’ve managed to complete 200 consecutive days of meditation. Even a few minutes, when you really don’t think you have the time makes all the difference. In fact, that’s when you need it most! I use an app called @headspace - this isn’t an advert, I have used it for years, and it works for me. It calms me down, stops me feeling like my head is filled with thoughts, buzzing round like bees, all bumping into the sides and stressing me out. #breathe#watchyourhead #calm."

The stars' followers loved her honest tip for coping with everyday stress and many also use the app for meditating. One fan said: "I love headspace. Great for calming, motivating and creativity!" Another told Andrea: "Ohh will need to try this xxx." Another follower commented: "Wow, I’ve only managed 5 days in a row!!!!"

Andrea with her husband Nick

Andrea also credits her husband Nick Feeney with her positive outlook. The pair met on a blind date and married four months ago. In a previous interview with HELLO!, Andrea said: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life," she said. "It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."