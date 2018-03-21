Loading the player...

Gemma Atkinson does couple's workout with boyfriend Gorka Marquez The couple shared clips of their gym trip on social media

The couple that trains together, stays together! Or so appears to be the case for Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, who hit the gym together for a couple's workout on Tuesday. The Strictly Come Dancing finalist shared clips from her weekly routine on Instagram, and spoke about why she loves going to the gym with her boyfriend in a blog post for her trainers, Ultimate Performance Fitness.

"We do train together quite often. We go to the gym together but sometimes he goes and does his stuff and I do my stuff," Gemma said. "Wherever I am, I do the same kind of weight training I do at Ultimate Performance – German Body Composition-style supersets and hard training. I love that Gorka is into his training as much as me. He keeps me going and helps keep me motivated."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez enjoyed a couple's workout

Meanwhile, Gorka said he loves having a girlfriend who is so passionate about fitness. "In the past, I’ve had girlfriends who never wanted to train. But Gemma loves it and she likes to eat healthy too. She takes good care of herself," the professional dancer said. "When you have someone who has the same interests as you and who you can share stuff with, it’s nice. Gemma trains hard! She is a machine!"

MORE: Are Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez living together?

Gemma and Gorka confirmed their romance in February, following months of speculation about their relationship. The couple have since shared a number of sweet photos and videos on social media, including snaps from their first holiday together, and a video from their recent "date night", which was gatecrashed by her Key 103 Manchester co-host Mike Toolan – who jumped in between the cosy twosome to interrupt their intimate evening.

The couple have been dating since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing

"So, I've come for date night in Manchester with Gorks," Gemma can be heard saying on the Instagram video. "It's nice to spend time just the two of us." She's then interrupted by Mike, who jumps in between the giggling couple. Gemma jokingly captioned the photo: "Date night with @gorka_marquez Oh… and @miketoolan. It's like You Me and Dupree!"

RELATED: See the latest health and fitness features here.