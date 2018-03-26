Loading the player...

Gary Barlow shows off challenging fitness routine as he embarks on 'major exercise week' The singer's "Barlow's Bootcamp" is coming to an end

Gary Barlow is on a "final push" to ensure he is in prime health for his upcoming solo tour. The Take That singer shared a video of his fitness routine on Instagram on Monday, as he revealed "Barlow's Bootcamp", which he launched in the New Year, is coming to an end.

The short video showed Gary in the gym using a set of dumbbells to do a set of bicep curls and chest flyes. The 47-year-old unveiled the impressive results of his health kick in a vest and shorts, and told his followers: "It's the final push to opening night. Are you still with me? Having a major exercise week. Look out for the posts on all socials. #barlowsbootcamp #nearlythere."

Gary Barlow has been on a three-month health kick

Gary has been sharing motivational posts with his fans since the beginning of the year, encouraging them to join him in doing regular workouts and eating healthily. In February the musician posted a throwback photo to highlight his weight loss transformation, saying that the image helped to keep him "on the straight and narrow" when it came to his lifestyle habits. "I remember those times and how I felt - awful - I will never allow myself to feel like that again. I’m in control #bb," Gary said about the photo, which was taken following Take That's split in the late nineties.

MORE: Gary Barlow branded 'inspirational' after sharing photo of weight transformation

The former X Factor judge previously opened up about his weight gain to Radio Times, admitting that it was "a form of depression." "You know what, it wasn't about food," he told the publication. "Well, it was about food obviously, because I was shoving it in my mouth, but it was more about a reaction to who I'd been. I'd decided, 'OK, nobody wants me but I don't want to do it anyway, and to make sure I don't do it again, this is how I'm going to look.'"

The Take That singer shared a video of his workout on Instagram

Gary added: "I realised afterwards it was a form of depression. I'd always played music since I was ten and then I'd gone through this rollercoaster ride of fame and I just couldn't believe that it was all over and I was only 24."

STORY: Gary Barlow reveals his 'game-changer' workout