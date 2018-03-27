Dynamo reveals impact of Crohn's disease in shocking Instagram photo The magician, real name Steven Frayne, was diagnosed at the age of 15

Dynamo has revealed the devastating impact Crohn's disease has on his body. The magician, real name Steven Frayne, shocked fans on Monday when he uploaded a candid photo of his swollen face – a side effect of his steroid treatment. The 35-year-old has battled the condition since he was diagnosed at the age of 15 and at 17 had to have half his stomach removed. He now follows a strict diet in order to better manage the pain, including banning gluten, dairy, fat and vegetables. Dynamo has previously said that the disease has got worse as he had got older. Speaking previously to the Mirror, he said: "Having Crohn's is a trial but I am determined not to let it hold me back.

Dynamo has shared a candid photo showing the impact Crohn's disease has on his body

"If you've got Crohn's then you just have to get on with it, deal with the negative things that come with it, and not let it change the happiness in your life. You can't help it; it's what it is. It's more about affecting the comfort levels of your life. It can be incredibly restrictive, and I know some people with it who can't even leave the house. And that is so sad."

STORY: Andrea McLean talks surprise second pregnancy during menopause

The magician was first diagnosed with the condition at the age of 15

Crohn's disease is a long-term condition that causes inflammation of the lining of the digestive system. The exact cause is unknown. There are currently at least 115,000 people living with the condition in the UK. Dynamo's fans have come out in support of the star following his Instagram update, with one writing: "Sending gentle hugs. I hope the meds are at least helping you into remission." Another supporter added: "This disease absolutely sucks. Please take time out and look after yourself. Take care."

STORY: Example explains how miscarriages affect men too