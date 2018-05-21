Marvin Humes shows off impressive body transformation Wife Rochelle said she "wasn’t complaining" as he shared a topless photo on social media

Marvin Humes has been working hard over the last year with a personal trainer, and it has certainly paid off! The former JLS singer took to Instagram to post a before-and-after image to highlight the impressive change to his physique, which had been taken 365 days apart. Posing in a pair of shorts, Marvin revealed his muscular physique and six-pack were down to his workouts with personal trainer Peter Mac – who also works with his wife Rochelle Humes. "These 2 pics are 365 days apart…man like @pmacfitness has motivated me differently! If I tensed any harder in the second pic though I would've had an accident," the dad-of-two joked in the caption.

Marvin Humes showed off his new toned abs

Rochelle was one of the first people to comment on Marvin's transformation, writing that she "wasn’t complaining" with the results. Fans were just impressed with Marvin's new physique, with one writing: "Marv the hard work has paid off," while another said: "Wow you look insane! Good for you!" A third joked: "Marv the machine!!"

Both Marvin and Rochelle keep incredibly active, with Rochelle having recently completed the London Marathon in April. Working with Peter, the TV presenter undertook hours of vigorous training, and told her fans that she felt "on top of the world" when she got to the finish line. Just before she got to the starting line, Rochelle had admitted that she had "never been so scared" in her life, and even asked her friend who was completing it with her whether it was too late to pull out. "Let's run away in the opposite direction," she joked.

Rochelle is just as into her fitness as her husband

Rochelle – who was raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust - was cheered on from the side by Marvin and their oldest daughter Alaia-Mai, five. Marvin shared footage on social media during the event. "So just here with the missus, I mean these are the elite guys, Mo Farrah has just gone through so I think she's going to be a while yet. Go Rochy!" he said. A while later, Rochelle appeared as Marvin and her daughter cheered for her. "Here, there she is! Come on Rochy! Go on!" he told the camera.