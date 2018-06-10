Gemma Atkinson announces big news that you will LOVE Fans were very excited by the news

Gemma Atkinson couldn’t hold her excitement after finally being able to reveal some very exciting news to her fans on Saturday. The former Strictly Come Dancing star has found a lot of success in both her personal and professional life since the show ended, and most recently has written a book! Taking to Instagram to announce her new project, Gemma shared a sweet photo collage with a picture of her as a little girl and one of her in present day, writing besides it: "FINALLY!! I can share my news with you all... I’ve written a book - Argh!!THE ULTIMATE BODY PLAN is my 12 week fitness and exercise programme. As you all know the last couple of years my life has changed drastically and so has my body. At 33 years old, I feel more confident about how I look than I did when I was in my twenties!"

The former Emmerdale actress continued to write about how training and eating the right kinds of foods has helped her feel amazing in herself, resulting in her having far more confidence and not caring what other people think of her. Gemma also revealed that the book will contain 80 recipes, as well as workout plans that readers can do either at home or at the gym. As well as sharing tips, Gemma's book will have an autobiographical angle too, which she said will be putting her side across about her life and career in the public eye. She finished off by telling people that her book will come out at the end of December, but that it is available to pre-order in the meantime.

Comments quickly followed after Gemma's announcement, with one fan writing: "I'm so excited to read this, I have been a big fan of yours since your Hollyoaks days. I think you are great, keep being you hun." Another said: "Sounds great Gemma, you look amazing and should be rightly proud." A third added: "Fantastic! I'll look forward to buying this, you are a very inspirational lady."

Gemma and boyfriend Gorka Marquez have been enjoying a weekend away

It's been an exciting weekend for Gemma and her Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez, who are currently spending time in Scotland. The couple took a gorgeous selfie while visiting Fyvie Castle on Sunday, which Gemma shared on social media. "Stopped to smell the roses..and take a selfie," she wrote besides the photo.

