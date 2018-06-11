Marvin Humes is a VERY proud dad at his daughter's sports day – but not because she won Alaia-Mai has one competitive dad!

Marvin Humes went along to his daughter Alaia-Mai's sports day on Monday, and came back one very happy man! While the dad-of-two was no doubt beaming with pride as he watched his oldest take part in the races, he was particularly happy with the fact that he won the dad's race! Taking to Instagram, Marvin shared a photo of himself competing with the other fathers, writing besides it: "I promise I didn’t want to win the dad's race!" Wife Rochelle Humes then posted a video of her husband running, telling her followers that she hadn’t stopped hearing about Marvin's win.

"So, today was Sports Day at Alaia’s school. I am trying to teach her that it’s nice to win but, all that matters is showing up and taking part. Her Dad on the other hand has a very different view!!", Rochelle wrote. "Here he is pleased as punch after running the Parents Race, annoyingly for me he won. Literally hasn’t stopped talking about it since. #SendForHelp Swipe for my wobbly video and lots of screaming." Fans were quick to comment on the video, with many relating to the situation. "My husband still has his rosette from the preschool race four years ago. He is so proud of himself!" one wrote, while another said: "Marvin is every single parent that has taken part in a parent race." A third joked: "Only because the bloke was in first fell! Well done Marvin!"

Marvin Humes won the dad's race - and he couldn't have been happier!

MORE: Marvin Humes shows off impressive body transformation

Marvin and Rochelle are incredibly sporty, and both work out with celebrity trainer Peter Mac. Earlier in the year, Rochelle even took part in the London Marathon to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and she revealed that her husband had been her "biggest cheerleader" throughout her training. Marvin went to support Rochelle at the side line on the big day, along with their daughter Alaia. Working with Peter, Rochelle undertook hours of vigorous training before the marathon, and told her fans that she felt "on top of the world" when she got to the finish line.

Marvin's training certainly paid off

MORE: Rochelle Humes cheered on by Marvin and daughter Alaia as she runs the London Marathon

Last month, meanwhile, Marvin showcased his incredible body transformation as a result of his regular workout sessions. Taking to Instagram, the radio presenter posted a before-and-after image to highlight the impressive change to his physique, which had been taken 365 days apart. Posing in a pair of shorts, Marvin revealed his muscular physique and six-pack as a result of his training, which received plenty of compliments from his fans, including Rochelle, who told everyone that she "wasn’t complaining".