Denise Welch, 60, reveals two stone weight loss in bikini photo The former Coronation Street actress has lost two stone over the past five years

Denise Welch has been on an incredible journey over the past few years, having turned her life around after giving up drinking, and losing two stone as a result of her improved healthy lifestyle. And on Tuesday, the former Coronation Street actress wowed with her slim figure after posting a bikini photo taken during her holiday. "It’s never too late to turn your life around!! @lighterlife #groups #cbt#crookedthinking #maintainingweightloss#2stone #5yrs," she captioned the photo. The 60-year-old was met with a mass of compliments from her fans, with one telling her: "You never cease to amaze me how happy and stunning you look," while another said: "Omg you look amazing." A third added: "This truly gives me hope."

The TV presenter is currently soaking up the sun on holiday with her husband Lincoln Townley, which follows after her Loose Women comeback earlier in the month. Denise had been absent from the show for five years, but delighted viewers when she returned as a guest panellist to talk about her lifestyle transformation. The star was joined by former co-stars Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha, as well as Stacey Solomon.

Denise Welch looked incredible!

During the show, she opened up about her battle with alcohol and her decision to stop drinking. "My main thing in five years is I got married and I got sober," she revealed, after sharing that she stopped after smashed up her flat after a night out, and realised that she didn’t want her now-husband to see a side of her that she "didn’t like".

The Loose Women star is in Turkey with her husband Lincoln

Denise and Lincoln married in a private villa on the Algarve in front of over 200 friends and family, back in 2013. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Denise said at the time: "This is about being together forever. There's no one who can make me happier. This is my fairytale." Denise and Lincoln, who have a 15-year age gap between them, toasted their vows with glasses of chilled orange juice after giving up drinking. Guests at the wedding included Denise's Loose Women co-host Andrea McLean, as well as actress Jill Halfpenny and Christopher Biggins.