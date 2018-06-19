Blue singer Antony Costa looks incredible after 16lbs weight loss in 4 weeks The Blue singer was spurred on by seeing an unflattering photo

Antony Costa has said he's "on top of the world" after shedding 16lbs in time for summer. The Blue singer has shown off his slimmed-down physique in a series of social media posts, after losing over a stone while filming the Channel 5 series Get a Holiday Body: Lose a Stone in 4 weeks.

The 36-year-old said he was spurred on to overhaul his diet and fitness routine after seeing an unflattering photo of himself taken on holiday. Antony was also concerned that he would be too unfit to play with his young daughters Savannah Rose and Paloma Valentina. But he is evidently thrilled with the results, telling Lorraine Kelly: "I feel on top of the world Lorraine, I feel a different person, just half of me."

Admitting that he used to shy away from the gym, Antony now says he is a convert, and loves his new active lifestyle. "I used to get intimidated in the gym because of how I felt. Doing stuff outside, anyone can do it, go for a walk, go for a little run. It's all about prepping your meals too," he said.

Antony is also following a strict diet, and isn't allowing himself any treats just yet, despite losing over a stone in weight. "I want to get to that stage, Lorraine, where I'm happy in myself and I can afford to have a cheat day, so to speak," he explained. "The gym has taken over my life."

The boy band star has received support along his weight loss journey from his bandmates, with Duncan James taking to Twitter to say how "inspiring" Antony was. "Proud of you Ant, you look amazing my bro," he tweeted.

Antony has previously admitted he felt self-conscious about his size alongside his Blue bandmates, so we're sure he'll be feeling much more confident when they go on tour this summer!