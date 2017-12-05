Pamela Anderson shocks with unrecognisable appearance at The Fashion Awards The model sported a natural make-up look as she stepped out to attend the star-studded event

Pamela Anderson certainly knows how to make an entrance. The model showcased her beauty transformation on Monday night when she stepped out onto the red carpet to attend The Fashion Awards in London. The 50-year-old Baywatch star sported a stripped-back make-up look. Previously renowned for a smoky eye look and a define brow, Pamela opted for just a subtle outline of liner and a layer of mascara – which bought out the colour of her eyes beautifully. The star also outlined her eyebrows – making a subtle statement. A glowy base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks enhanced her complexion, while a feminine pink lipgloss completed her sophisticated look.

Pamela Anderson showcased her natural beauty on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards

Pamela styled her long, blonde hair in a sweeping side parting, and accessorised with a pair of floral drop earrings. When it came to fashion, the model opted for a statement ensemble, dressing her slim figure in a floor-length black gown adorned in sequins and for footwear, a pair of patent black heels. The model enjoyed a night mixing with fellow celebrities, with guests at the star-studded event including Anna Wintour, Stella McCartney and Pink.

Pamela with her son in June sporting a fuller face of make-up

This isn’t the first time that Pamela has been spotted with a more demure look, and earlier in the year the star spoke out about experimenting with her style with the help of her stylist Martina Nilsson. Speaking to Vogue about the "classic" and "feminine" ensembles she has been spotted wearing, Pamela said: "I have wonderful friends. Vivienne Westwood, Donatella Versace, Tom Ford, and these great people who have always been very generous to me. I've also had crazy, wild husbands and fun friends like David LaChapelle who wanted to dress me up for events.

"I feel like I've been a muse to a lot of people, a lot of artists and some designers, and it wouldn't necessarily be what I would choose to wear. I think now I'm really working on my personal style."