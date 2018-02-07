Dakota Johnson stuns with natural beauty look – find out her brilliant mascara trick! The Fifty Shades Freed star has a great tip for achieving long eyelashes

Dakota Johnson looked absolutely stunning at the Fifty Shades Freed premiere in Paris on Tuesday night, dressed in a glamorous sequined gown by Prada. The star wore her glossy, brunette hair in a low ponytail with her fringe falling elegantly around her face. Dakota always nails her beauty look, preferring to stay more natural than wear bright colours, and once again she got her makeup spot on for the glitzy event. Dakota's skin looked flawless at the premiere, her cheeks highlighted with a sweep of bronzer giving her that healthy LA look.

Following the current trend for bold lips, she chose a red lipstick with an orange hue, which was the perfect colour to compliment her ivory-shade dress. For her eyes, the actress used a metallic rose shade on her eyelids with all the attention focused on her luscious lashes. Dakota's brows had the full-yet-groomed look that many celebrities are a fan of at the moment.

MORE: Colourful eye makeup: the bold trend celebrities are loving

The movie star, who is currently dating Coldplay's Chris Martin, spoke of her beauty routine last year. She told Glamour Magazine of a great trick for accentuating her eyelashes, passed down in her family from her actress grandmother, Tippi Hedren. Dakota said: "She was watching me put my mascara on once and told me that if you hold the mirror down low and put the mascara on while looking downward, you will get the most coverage from the base of the lashes to the tips." The star also revealed she takes care of her skin by simply washing her face twice a day, moisturising and using sun cream.

WATCH: Fifty Shades Freed trailer has finally been released

A week earlier, Dakota showed off a totally different beauty look on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York. The star wowed in a little black dress and black high heels, this time wearing her hair down in a relaxed style. She went for funky makeup combination of heavy black eyeliner and a nude lip, which suited her cute LBD perfectly.