Sam Faiers shares new photo of her baby daughter The former TOWIE star is also mum to one-year-old Paul Tony

Sam Faiers has treated fans to a second glimpse of her newborn baby girl. The former TOWIE star, who announced her daughter's arrival on Sunday, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of her daughter's tiny foot, captioning it "Little tiny foot," accompanied by a love heart. The doting mum also posted a short video of her one-year-old son Paul sweetly practicing big brother duties. The little boy was captured placing a tiny toy animal in a hammock in his doll house as he played on the floor.

STORY: Sam Faiers shares beautiful first photo of baby daughter

Sam Faiers shared a sweet photo of her newborn daughter

On Monday, Sam shared the first photo of her newborn daughter on social media. She posted a black-and-white photo showing her and boyfriend, Paul Knightley, with their two children. "Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl," she captioned the sweet family snap. A spokesperson for the couple announced the exciting news that they had welcomed their second baby together on Sunday, telling HELLO! Online: "Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well."

STORY: Sam Faiers thinks her bump has revealed her baby's gender

Baby Paul is now a big brother

Sam announced her pregnancy back in July, and revealed that she thought she could be carrying a girl. Chatting on This Morning, she said: "I'm carrying a lot different to Paul. We're keeping a surprise – but it could mean it's a girl." The reality TV star confirmed that she would be happy if she had a boy or a girl, adding: "It would be lovely to have a little boy because then they're brothers and they grow up [together], equally I'd like a little girl then I [would] feel blessed because I've got one of each."

The former TOWIE star is now the proud mum of two

The mum-of-two also admitted to the MailOnline that her sister's second baby, Arthur, made her want another. "We do want a big family, and when Billie had her second baby, Arthur, it made me broody," she explained. "It made me all, 'Ohhh I want a newborn!' But I think there should be a three or four year age gap between my children. Plus we are really just enjoying baby Paul right now!" --