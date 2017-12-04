Ferne McCann shares photo of baby daughter, Sunday Sky - see it here! Ferne McCann took to Instagram to share a snap of her baby girl

Ferne McCann has shared a beautiful photo of her baby daughter, Sunday Sky. The former TOWIE star posted a gorgeous snap of the bouncing baby girl, who is just over one month old, on Instagram, writing: "Evening all from my little munchkin." In the photo, Sunday looked simply adorable while dressed in a white baby grow and staring up at her mum.

Ferne's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Oh my god the cutest baby I’ve seen in a while," while another added: "Ferne she is adorable, what a beautiful face." The 27-year-old recently brought her baby girl onto This Morning, and opened up about the baby's name. She said: "It's so nice to be back. I'm good. I've moved back into my mum's house. Obviously, whatever I was going to call her, I think people are inevitably going to have their opinion… I wasn't going to go for a traditional name, was I, let's have it right. From the beginning I loved Sunday; there's a face cleanser with that name. I named her after a face cleanser! But I just loved the sound."

Speaking about motherhood, she added: "As soon as she arrived, and every minute that I spend with her, the love just grows so much. And I think for me, this year it wasn't part of the plan to have a baby, but you can't plan life. It just happened. I wasn't the most maternal person, but now I feel so maternal. And I'm just so in love with her." Ferne recently released a statement after her ex-boyfriend and Sunday's father, Arthur Collins, was convicted for carrying out an acid attack in London. Her spokesperson said: "Having given birth days ago, Ferne is focused on being the best mother she can be. She long ago accepted that she would be doing this alone, and is determined to provide the best possible future for her daughter."