Congratulations to former footballer Clarke Carlisle and his partner Carrie, who welcomed their first child together earlier this week. The proud father revealed the news via BBC Radio 5 Live, with the broadcaster also sharing an adorable picture of Clarke with his newborn daughter. "Former footballer Clarke Carlisle was reported missing by his wife earlier this year and was found safe as he struggled with his mental health," the tweet said. "We’re pleased to say that Clarke has had some good news as he welcomed his new baby daughter #5liveDaily."

Carrie and Clarke, who is already a father to two children with former wife Gemma, have named their baby girl Beau Angel Carlisle. She was born weighing in at six pounds and 12 ounces.

New mum Carrie also took to the social media site to thank everyone for their well wishes: "We are so grateful to the team at Royal Preston for delivering our baby 3 weeks early & acting fast to save her when she was born blue & with her umbilical chord around her neck," she wrote. "Please expectant mummies watch out for reduced movement #kickscount."

Former footballer Clarke hit the headlines back in September when he was reported missing by his partner. The dad-of-three, 37, had disappeared on the morning of Friday 16 September, and family and friends took to social media to appeal for help finding him. He was found the following day. Clarke has previously suffered from mental health issues. He spent six weeks in a psychiatric unit after stepping in front of a lorry in a suicide attempt back in 2014.

Thank you for your well wishes. We are so grateful to the team at Royal Preston for delivering our baby 3 weeks early & acting fast to save her when she was born blue & with her umbilical chord around her neck. Please expectant mummies watch out for reduced movement #kickscount — Carrie Carlisle (@MrsCCforDD) 12 December 2017

Lancashire Police later released a statement that read: "Great news. Former footballer Clarke Carlisle, 37, who went missing has been found safe and well in Liverpool this evening. Many thanks to everyone who helped with our appeal to find him." Carrie also posted on her Twitter page, writing: "Clarke has been found. Due to you all who have so kindly looked for him and shared he was missing. We all owe you a debt of gratitude."