Joanne Beckham welcomes baby girl and reveals her East End name It's the first child for Joanne and her partner Kris Donnelly

Christmas has come early for Joanne Beckham and her partner Kris Donnelly. The couple became first-time parents to a baby girl on Saturday night, and have now both taken to Instagram to share photos of their tiny new arrival. "9.12.17 💗THE DAY OUR LIFE CHANGED FOREVER," Joanne – the younger sister of David Beckham – wrote alongside a series of three snapshots. "Such an amazing feeling starting our own family, the love I have for our little princess Peggy is one that is so unconditional! I'd never of been able to do it without the love of my life ... @krissydonners you was my strength! Thank you ... ❤️#myfamily."

Joanne Beckham has welcomed her first child with partner Kris Donnelly

Sharing the same three images on his account, proud dad Kris wrote: "THATS MY GIRL 💕 Peggy came into our world on Saturday night... mummy did so amazing! The love I feel for the both of you is unexplainable 🖤."

Joanne confirmed the news of her pregnancy over the summer, sharing a photo showing Kris planting a kiss on her growing baby bump. She wrote: "WHEN. TWO. BECOME. THREE!!! If someone had told us at the start of the year how our lives would change I would never have believed it… Baby Donnelly en route!" At the time, a source told the Sun: "Joanne and Kris are over the moon. Her parents Ted and Sandra are looking forward to having another grandchild. And David's kids are excited about having a new cousin – especially Harper."

Joanne is a doting aunt to David and Victoria's four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – and often shares candid snapshots of the famous family on her Instagram page. In September, she posted an adorable throwback of Romeo to celebrate his 15th birthday. "H A P P Y . B I R T H D A Y @romeobeckham! I hope your day is as special as you are!! What a caring and lovely boy your growing up to be! Really proud of you! Love this picture you've still got the same cute face! Haha Lots of love jojo," she wrote.