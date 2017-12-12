Sam Faiers reveals baby daughter's name The former TOWIE star welcomed her second child on 11 November

Sam Faiers has finally decided on a name for her baby daughter – and it's beautiful! The doting mum took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to formally introduce her little girl as Rosie Knightley. The name reveal was accompanied by a gorgeous photo of Rosie sitting up in a chair. Fans were delighted at the name choice, and took to the comments section shortly after the photo was posted. "Cutest name," one wrote, while another said: "She looks like a Rosie, how lovely!" A third observed the family likeness between Rosie, her older brother Paul and Sam adding: "I thought she looked the spit of baby Paul but she looks just like you too! It’s the eyes."

Sam Faiers introduced her little girl as Rosie Knightley

Since Rosie's arrival last month, Sam's fans have taken to guessing the name of her little girl. Many were close enough, with Poppy being a popular choice due to her birthday falling on Remembrance Day. Sam later responded to a follower on social media who had questioned the former TOWIE star over the "secrecy" of her daughter's name. The mother-of-two replied: "There is no secrecy we just haven’t named her yet." Sam and her boyfriend, Paul Knightley, welcomed their second child on 11 November. A spokesperson for the couple announced at the time: "Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well."

Fans were delighted at Sam's name choice

Ahead of the arrival, the Mummy Diaries star confessed she didn’t mind whether she had a boy or a girl, saying: "It would be lovely to have a little boy because then they're brothers and they grow up [together], equally I'd like a little girl then I [would] feel blessed because I've got one of each." She also admitted to the MailOnline that her sister's second baby, Arthur, made her want another. "We do want a big family, and when Billie had her second baby, Arthur, it made me broody," she explained. "It made me all, 'Ohhh I want a newborn!' But I think there should be a three or four year age gap between my children. Plus we are really just enjoying baby Paul right now!"