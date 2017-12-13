Zoe Saldana celebrates son Zen's first birthday with rare photo The actress revealed in February that she had welcomed her third son

Zoe Saldana had a sweet message for her youngest son! The Guardians of the Galaxy actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday, 12 December, to celebrate her and Marco Perego's son Zen's first birthday. "Happy Birthday Zen Anton Hilario. You came into our lives in the most "zen" way, and today you still continue to be our little Yogi baby," she penned alongside the photo of one of her twins sweetly kissing his little brother.

"Your Joie de Vie keeps all of us wrapped around your little finger. Your brothers are the most blessed big brothers in the world. Thank you for choosing us to guide you through your first life years, we are honored," she continued. "Zen Zen, the world will be as worthy of you as any child in this world. We will work towards that purpose every day. You are seen, loved, respected and protected by everyone that knows you. God Bless you baby boy!"

Zoe celebrated her son Zen's first birthday on 12 December Photo: Instagram/@zoesaldana

Zoe, who shares three-year-old twin boys Cy and Bowie with her husband Marco, surprised fans when she announced the arrival of her baby boy in February. The 39-year-old revealed why she decided to keep Zen her little secret. "When you are nesting, I think it's very important to maintain some kind of anonymity, just for the sake of energy preservation," she told E! News about keeping the news quiet at first.

Zoe and Marco are parents to three sons Photo: Getty Images

The mum-of-three added, "When you're a parent, especially when you have a newborn, there's a lot of energy that goes into the first stages of [adding] this person into your lives. You yourself are acclimating to your children. Part of that privacy is because of that."

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also posted a photo of her twins on their birthday Photo: Instagram/@zoesaldana

Zoe and Marco have celebrated back-to-back birthdays with their sons. Last month, the Hollywood star took to her Instagram to shower her oldest boys with love on their third birthday. "Happy Birthday Bowie and Cy! Today, November 27th will always be the happiest and scariest day of our lives. On a day like today, three years ago our lives changed forever. We went from being two to four in just 2 minutes," she wrote. "Even though your arrival was early and with a couple of scary hiccups you have been the light of our lives ever since we learned of your presence within us. Your strength, determination, curiosity and kindness humble us every day."