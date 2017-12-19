Zoe Ball's daughter wants a kitten and some snow from Santa – see her adorable Christmas list The former Big Breakfast presenter is mum to Woody, 17, and seven-year-old Nelly

Zoe Ball wrote that her heart had exploded after reading her daughter Nelly's Christmas list – and it's easy to see why! The doting mum posted a photo on her Instagram account showing her seven-year-old's letter to Father Christmas, captioning it: "Heart explodes #noodle #dearsanta." On the list, Nelly wrote that she had been a "very good girl," and that she was hoping for a list of presents, which included a kitten, some snow, and slime. The adorable youngster had written her letter in festive red and green pens, and Zoe's followers were quick to comment on the sweet wish-list. "Just adorable," one wrote, while another said: "I love when kids still believe in the magic of Santa." A third added: "Priceless."

Nelly is Zoe's only daughter with ex-husband Norman Cook. The pair also share son Woody, who celebrated his 17th birthday last week. On Thursday, Zoe paid a heartfelt tribute to her oldest, which included a selection of never-before-seen throwback photographs of Woody and his family throughout the years. These included Woody as a young boy, photos of him dressed up in fancy dress with his dad Norman Cook, and one of him and Nelly. Zoe captioned the pictures: "Happy 17th Birthday to my best boy & no 1 @w00dy_c00k Love you beyond rave monkey. Mumma."

It's not been an easy year for Zoe, who tragically lost her boyfriend Billy Yates back in May. The cameraman took his own life, and the TV presenter has since been campaigning on social media to help raise awareness of mental health. Last month, the mum-of-two paid a heartfelt tribute on social media to mark six months since his passing. She shared a photo of the two smiling together, where she wrote about how much Billy was missed and thanked everyone for their support, which has helped her "more than you could ever imagine".