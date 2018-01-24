Sugababes singer Heidi Range welcomes first child with husband Alex Partakis This is the first child for the Sugababes star and her husband!

Huge congratulations to Heidi Range and her husband Alex Partakis! The couple, who married in a fairytale Italian wedding in 2016, have announced the arrival of their first child together - a baby girl. The 34-year-old former Sugababes singer confirmed the happy news on Instagram, sharing the first photo of her adorable newborn daughter, She wrote: "We are absolutely delighted to intriduce you to our beautiful baby girl. Aurelia Honey Partakis was born on 21/01/18 6lb 2oz of pure joy! Daddy and I are floating on Cloud 9 and falling more in love with her by the minute. Welcome to the world my sweetheart X."

Heidi Range has welcomed her first child, daughter Aurelia Honey

News of Heidi's pregnancy was confirmed in July in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. The star revealed she initially planned on getting pregnant straight after her nuptials. "Our wedding was amazing and then I had hoped I would fall pregnant straight away," she shared. "But as each month went by I would take a test and I got used to it always being negative. So when it came back positive it was a shock. Alex was asleep and I came running into the bedroom with the stick, saying, 'Is that a cross? Am I pregnant?'

Heidi and husband Alex Partakis have been married since September 2016

"We moved into our house at Easter after spending two years renovating it and we think that was the same weekend we conceived. It was like it was meant to be. It was so special that it happened in our first family house together. It's made our home have this lovely feeling about it." In November, Heidi and Alex hosted a gender reveal party, sharing the news with their friends and family first.

Writing in her TBSeen blog, the former pop star said: "Everybody was given a glass of champagne and had a guess the at sex and I then added food colouring to their fizz to match as a fun little game." She added: We did a countdown from ten and then cut (wedding style) into the cake to reveal the coloured sponge filling. This is a moment that I will never ever forget, the moment we discovered who our first child will be... She's a beautiful baby girl and we couldn't be happier. We love you so much already and can't wait to meet you little Pippy P (nickname)!"

